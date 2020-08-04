Delaware again removed from NY, NJ, CT quarantine lists

WILMINGTON — Delaware has once again been removed from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s 14-day quarantine lists.

Delaware was added to the state’s lists two weeks ago on July 21. It was the second time Delaware appeared on the lists and now the second time it has been removed.

Gov. John Carney, speaking at his weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday, said he expects Delaware to keep jumping back and forth between on and off, based on the amount of testing the state is doing and the other states’ benchmarks.

Delaware was removed because its daily positive cases dropped below an average of 97 cases per day.

Gov. Carney also pointed out Delaware’s percentage of positive tests rate is at 4.7% for the seven-day rolling average — well below the 10% benchmark other states use and also below the 5% mark which is recommended by the World Health Organization.

“We’re on again, off again, on again, off again,” Gov. Carney said. “It’s something that as I’ve said before, doesn’t make a lot of sense. To me, we ought to be using both percent positive as well as day-to-day new positive cases. It does not create an incentive to do fewer tests. We continue to test and to test more aggressively than ever.”

The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 71 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report on Tuesday. Current COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose by two to 42, with 11 considered critical.

Delaware has now seen a total of 15,137 positive COVID-19 cases while the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is at 587.