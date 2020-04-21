Delaware announces 10 new COVID-19 deaths, most for one day so far

DOVER — Delaware announced 10 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, marking the highest number of COVID-19 casualties on a single day so far. In all, 82 people have died from the virus, the Division of Public Health said.

The latest case total now stands at 2,931, an increase of 186 from the day prior.

According to DPH, 263 people are hospitalized. In all, 565 people have recovered.

Those totals are as of 6 p.m. Monday. DPH this week starting releasing data for the prior day around noon rather than sending out the information that day in the evening.

DPH said the change will enable the state to provide additional information, including race of COVID-19 patients and age-adjusted incidence rates by ZIP code, and will lighten the burden on its staff and the media. That new data will be available over the next week, according to the agency.

Delaware announced its first laboratory-confirmed case March 11.

As of April 14, there were 1,761 occurrences and 41 deaths. There were 783 cases and 15 deaths one week prior to that, with 264 and seven just one week before that (three weeks ago as of Monday).

Of the 2,931 COVID-19 cases, a total that includes current and former ones, there are 1,303 involving New Castle Countians, 1,139 involving Sussex Countians, 459 involving Kent Countians and 30 involving people whose residence is unknown.

There have been 12,935 negative test results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.