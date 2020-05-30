Delaware announces 186 more cases of coronavirus, while hospitalizations continue to decline

SMYRNA — The state announced 186 more cases of coronavirus Saturday, while hospitalizations continue to decline, according to the Division of Public Health.

Five more fatalities related to the coronavirus were also announced Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 361 COVID-19 deaths.

While the increase of 186 cases is the largest jump of positive cases in about a week, hospitalizations for the virus have continued to decline. There are 174 people hospitalized, with 32 critically ill, according to a news release, down from 183 Friday.

The most recent deaths announced by the Division of Public Health ranged in age from 60 to 80. Three of the individuals were female and two were male. Three were New Castle County residents, one was a Kent County resident and one was a Sussex County resident. All five individuals had underlying health conditions and three were residents of long-term care facilities.

Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 190 were females and 171 were males. A total of 166 individuals were from New Castle County, 63 were from Kent County and 132 were from Sussex County.

In total, there are 9,422 total positive cases of the virus, an increase of 186 cases from Friday. In New Castle County there are 3,723 positive cases, 1,432 in Kent County and 4,215 in Sussex County. There are 52 cases where the county is unknown.

In total, 5,205 Delawearans have recovered from coronavirus.

All data reported through the daily updates are based on data received as of 6 p.m. the previous day.

Meanwhile, health care systems and hospitals continue to schedule testing at their free standing sites. Information regarding the free-standing testing sites, as well as additional community testing sites as they are scheduled, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

The state will conduct a saliva-based testing event on Tuesday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J Williams Highway, Lewes. People are strongly encouraged to pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com/ to reserve a place and reduce wait time for this viral test. Limited on-site registration will be available. Individuals are asked not to eat, drink, or brush your teeth for 20 minutes prior to taking the test.