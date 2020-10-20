Delaware announces Health Care Relief Fund

WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services on Tuesday announced the creation of a Health Care Relief Fund to support Delaware health care providers through the COVID-19 crisis.

The $100 million fund will support providers throughout the health care industry who have been on the front lines fighting COVID-19 in Delaware. This includes home health care agencies, intellectual and developmental disability providers, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, behavioral health service providers, and Delaware’s hospital systems.

Healthy Communities Delaware — a statewide public-private partnership that works to address social determinants of health — also will receive funding for distribution to Delaware communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Additional details about the Health Care Relief Fund will be available at de.gov/coronavirus.

Questions about the Health Care Relief Fund can be emailed to DHSS_CaresQuestions@delaware.gov.

“Delaware’s health care workers have been looking out for the most vulnerable Delawareans since the beginning of this crisis. We owe them our support,” said Gov. Carney.

“This Health Care Relief Fund will make sure that Delaware’s health care providers can safely deliver important health care services as we continue to fight this virus. But we all need to do our part. Avoid large crowds. Wear a face mask in public settings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant and we’ll get through this.”

Funding from the Health Care Relief Fund can be used to support COVID-19-related investments, including technology upgrades, purchases of personal protective equipment and environmental modifications in health care facilities.

“Like other industries, we know health care providers have had a difficult year balancing their regular services with the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Molly Magarik, secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.

“We also know that some of our low-income and minority communities have borne the brunt of this pandemic. That’s why we’re excited to announce an additional $100 million in funding that will support providers and entities to address the gaps and continued need for such resources as telehealth equipment and personal protective equipment.”