Delaware announces more coronavirus testing events this week

May 25th, 2020

DOVER — Delaware anounced three free COVID-19 testing events this week, adding to one held in Dover Sunday.

The first, hosted by ChristianaCare, will take place Tuesday from 8:30 to 11:30 in Smyrna. Attendees should go to Smyrna High School, located at 500 Duck Creek Parkway, and bring identification, although no physician’s order is needed.

Nanticoke Memorial Health System is holding a drive-through and walk-up event Tuesday from 2 to 6 in Seaford. It will be held at Frederick Douglass Elementary School at 1 Swain Road.

On Thursday, the state will host a saliva-based test in Harrington from 10 to 2. The exact location is Lake Forest South/WT Chipman Campus at 101 W. Center Street. People are strongly encouraged to preregister at delaware.curativeinc.com though limited on-site registration will be available. Individuals should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for 20 minutes prior to taking the test.

As additional testing events are scheduled, more information will be available at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

