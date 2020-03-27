Delaware announces second coronavirus death

Mar 26th, 2020

DOVER — Delaware announced its second confirmed coronavirus-related death Thursday night, about seven hours after sharing news of the first.

An 86-year-old man living at Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark with underlying health conditions became the second Delawarean known to have died from the virus, the Division of Public Health said.

The second death also involves the first outbreak in a long-term care facility: Six residents of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

DPH is working with the facility to protect and treat residents and staff.

The first death involved a 66-year-old man from Sussex County.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of this individual’s death,” Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker said. “The population who lives in these facilities are at the greatest risk for COVID-19, based on their age and underlying health conditions. Unfortunately, this death and the confirmed cases at this facility underscore the need for all long-term care facilities in Delaware to follow strict screening protocols for anyone entering their facilities.”

