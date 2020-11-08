Delaware announces two COVID deaths, 320 new cases

DOVER — Two more deaths due to COVID-19 have raised Delaware’s total fatalities to 718, as new cases continue to exceed 300, according to a report by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Sunday.

The two Delawareans who died were both in their 70s and 80s and had underlying health conditions. One was from New Castle County and one from Sussex. One individual was a resident of a long-term care facility, according to the Division of Public Health.

There were a total of 320 new positive cases announced, reflecting data as of Saturday at 6 p.m., bringing the total to 26,603. Current hospitalizations climbed by one to 116, including 24 in critical condition.

The cumulative breakdown by county is New Castle, 14,204 cases; Kent, 3,778 cases; Sussex, 8,528; county not yet known, 93.

In the seven-day rolling average, 10.7% of people who tested positive, up four-tenths of a percent from the previous day, and 3.9% of total tests were positive in the seven-day rolling average (unchanged from the previous day).

Meanwhile, 31 recoveries bring the total to 14,019 and 2,003 people have tested negative, bringing the total to 338,676