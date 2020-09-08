During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

Delaware back on state’s quarantine lists

Sep 8th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

WILMINGTON — Delaware’s on-and-off relationship with the 14-day quarantine lists of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut continued on Tuesday as Delaware was added to the list for the fourth time this summer.

Delaware was most recently removed from the lists on Aug. 26. Its stay that stint lasted just one week.

The criteria to be placed on the state’s 14-day quarantine lists the average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous week or states with a 10% positive test rate or higher for the last week.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is currently 4.5%, according to data provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), as of Monday at 6 p.m. But its cases per 100,000 residents is just above the mark.

“We’re way below the 10% positive, but we’re right on the edge on the new positive cases on a seven-day moving average each week,” Delaware Gov. Jahn Carney said Tuesday at his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. “So one week, we’re at 85 and then this week we’re at 96, it’s stupid.”
All four times Delaware has been placed on the 14-day quarantine lists have been due to going over the benchmark for cases per 100,000 residents.

Gov. Carney has consistently question the criteria the three states use, saying it punishes smaller states like Delaware for doing a large amount of testing. Gov. Carney said he has suggested only states who fail both measurements be placed on the list.

“It should be both,” Gov. Carney said. “You have to fail both. We could fix it easy. We could just do fewer testing and not find those additional cases. But we’re not going to do that, it doesn’t make any sense and it’s not responsible for public health.”

The DPH announced 56 new COVID-19 cases in Delaware on Tuesday which pushes the state’s total to 18,308.

Hospitalizations stayed the same as the previous day with 53 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware. Twelve of those 53 are considered critical, according to the DPH.

The DPH said there were no new COVID-19 related deaths as the total remained at 609. It announced an additional 73 recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 9,920 while 1,309 people tested negative to increase that total to 235,662.

This story will be updated

Reach staff writer Tim Mastro at tmastro@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses
Delaware Phase 2 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie