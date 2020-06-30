During Delaware’s state of emergency, coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic appeared outside our normal paywall as a public service. As of June 1, a subscription is needed to read an unlimited number of stories. Get your first month of digital access for $5.99. Subscribe now.

Delaware beach-area bars to close due to virus starting Friday

Jun 30th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – Gov. John Carney Tuesday announced an indefinite delay in moving to Phase 3 in Delaware’s reopening, and effective Friday, closure of beach-area bars in response to an alarming uptick in positive coronavirus cases, particularly in the Sussex County beach communities.  

On Monday, three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards were announced positive for COVID-19. Over 1.300 individuals were tested for COVID-19 Monday at the Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach.

Health officials said Tuesday that a lack of social distancing and face coverings on the beach and Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk is a continued concern as are photos and reports of restaurant servers without face coverings.

Reach staff writer Glenn Rolfe at grolfe@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage
Reopening Delaware: Resources for Businesses
Delaware Phase 2 guidance

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags: · · ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie