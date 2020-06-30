Delaware beach-area bars to close due to virus starting Friday

DOVER – Gov. John Carney Tuesday announced an indefinite delay in moving to Phase 3 in Delaware’s reopening, and effective Friday, closure of beach-area bars in response to an alarming uptick in positive coronavirus cases, particularly in the Sussex County beach communities.

On Monday, three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards were announced positive for COVID-19. Over 1.300 individuals were tested for COVID-19 Monday at the Starboard Restaurant in Dewey Beach.

Health officials said Tuesday that a lack of social distancing and face coverings on the beach and Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk is a continued concern as are photos and reports of restaurant servers without face coverings.