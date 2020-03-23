Delaware Bureau of Identification Dover office changes procedures

DOVER – The Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification is reducing visitor traffic at its main office at 655 South Bay Road, Suite 1 B, Dover, in an attempt to safeguard employees and those they serve.

Effective today, the Dover location is changing operations from a walk-in facility to appointment only. Appointments may be scheduled by calling: 302-739-2528.

This change does not apply to sex offender registration. They are advised to continue to report as required.

SBI operations at our New Castle County (Troop 2) location, as well as the Sussex County (Thurman Adams State Service Center) location, remain unchanged. Both these locations are by appointment only.

They ask that individuals visiting their customer service centers follow these recommendations:

Take advantage of using hand sanitizer, available at the customer service windows, before conducting any transaction.

Use a credit card for any transaction to limit the amount of hand-to-hand contact.

Keep at least six feet of space between fellow customers and do not crowd.

For updated information, visit https://dsp.delaware.gov/obtaining-a-certified-criminal-history.