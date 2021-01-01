Delaware continues COVID-19 vaccination effort

Tammy Davis, left, an activity therapist at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, is vaccinated Wednesday by Walgreens pharmacist Sara El-Baff. (Submitted photos)

MILFORD — Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue as the state is averaging 611.9 vaccinations a day on a seven-day rolling average, as of Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

An additional 931 individuals were vaccinated on the most recent day data was available for, Wednesday. The state has administered a total of 11,274 doses since first receiving the vaccine earlier this month.

Wednesday’s vaccinations included residents and staff at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. These are among the first in Delaware’s long-term care settings to receive vaccinations.

According to a spokesperson, 130 individuals signed up for the vaccination event and there were 135 individuals vaccinated after a few walk-ins from staff members. Of the residents who had signed up, 55 out of 56 were vaccinated. One resident was not feeling well and was not vaccinated.

The vaccinations at the Delaware Veterans Home were administered by Walgreens Pharmacy.

“It is critical that we get as many of our residents and staff vaccinated now,” said Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock in a statement. “We are really pleased that all of our residents who are medically able have consented to get vaccinated immediately. It’s important that our staff do the same to protect themselves and get us closer to the day when all Delawareans are safe from this terrible virus.”

The state has received a combined 42,975 doses of vaccine as of Wednesday — 20,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 22,500 of the Moderna vaccine. Both vaccines require two doses.

This week, Delaware received 8,775 doses on Wednesday and 5,800 on Tuesday.

Mike Mignogno, an Army veteran and resident of the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, receives the vaccine from Walgreens pharmacist Sara El-Baff Wednesday.

The state is still in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan, with Phase 1B scheduled to begin in mid- or late January. Phase 1A includes vaccinations for ​health care personnel with direct contact ​with ill patients or infectious material, emergency medical services agencies, long-term care staff and long-term care residents.

So far, only 6% (665 doses) of the vaccine already administered has been to individuals 65 years or older. The 35-49 age demographic has received the most vaccine thus far with 3,943 doses (35%) followed closely by 3,681 to 50- to 64-year-olds (33%) and 2,968 to 18- to 34-year-olds (26%).

The DPH announced five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 926. Two of the deaths were added to the state’s rolls after a review of Vital Statistics.

Four of the five individuals were residents of a long-term care facility as 499 of Delaware’s 926 deaths have come in long-term care centers (53.9%).

All five had underlying health conditions and ranged in age from 82 years old to 98 years old. Two were from Kent County, two were from New Castle County and one was a Sussex County resident.

The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 411 with 58 cases considered critical. The DPH reported an additional 872 positive cases of the virus in Thursday’s update, increasing the total number since March 11 to 57,456.

