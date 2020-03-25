Delaware coronavirus cases increase to 115; DPH modifies some services

SMYRNA – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced Wednesday that number of coronavirus cases in the state now sits at 115 total, with 78 in New Castle County, 13 in Kent and 24 in Sussex.

With several modifications to protect the health of the staff and customers, the (DPH) continues to provide services to Delaware residents during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Office of Vial Statistics is restricting in-person service to appointments only. Customers are encouraged to mail in requests for vital records certificates or order certificates online using VitalChek (https://vitalcheck.com) or GoCertificates (https://gocertificates.com). GoCertificates has reduced its processing fees by $4 until further notice. The Office of Vital Statistics website is bit.ly/3b4owZS. To make an appointment or to ask questions, call the following numbers:

• New Castle County: (302) 283-7130

• Kent County: (302) 744-4549

• Sussex County: (302) 856-5495

The Office of Medical Marijuana (OMM) is asking that all patients and caregivers mail in applications to the Office of Medical Marijuana, 417 Federal St., Dover, DE 19901. Applications can be accessed online at the OMM website, bit.ly/2IWnSBB or you can call (302) 744-4749 to have an application mailed to you.

The Office of Food Protection (OFP) will no longer accept walk-ins until further notice. Food establishments can visit bit.ly/2QFnKKP to pay permit fees. All plan reviews need to be mailed in to: Plan Review, 417 Federal St., Suite 130, Dover, DE 19901. Information related to the OFP can be found online at bit.ly/2QFnKKP and staff can reached by phone at (302) 744-4536, option 3 or HSPContact@delaware.gov.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years of age and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease; or those who are immunocompromised.

For individuals who are sick, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.