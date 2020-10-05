Delaware coronavirus cases rise above 100 for sixth straight day

DOVER — For the sixth day in a row, the number of new COVID-19 positive cases was more than 100, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The DPH announced 130 new positive cases of the virus on Monday. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

The state’s positivity rate continues to stay as high as it has been since late May as the seven-day rolling average was 8.1%. That number has been above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% for 26 straight days.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report, leaving the total number of deaths at 645.

The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 dropped by one to 81. The number of those considered critical stayed the same at 20, according to the DPH.

Delaware has seen a total of 21,363 positive COVID-19 cases. The cumulative breakdown by county is as follows: New Castle County with 11,087 cases, followed by Sussex County’s 7,024 cases, Kent County’s 3,162 cases and 90 cases where the county is not yet known.

The DPH said there were 74 new recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 10,880 while an additional 1,626 negative tests were recorded, raising that total to 274,472.

In addition to the state’s 19 fixed COVID-19 testing sites, the DPH is holding three pop-up drive-thru testing events downstate this week.

There will be two days of testing at Caesar Rodney High today and Wednesday. Both events will run from 2 to 7 p.m.

There is also another testing site on Thursday at Delaware Technical College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All three pop-up events are Curative-run sites with an oral swab. Registration for these sites can be done in advance at delaware.curativeinc.com.

For a full list of testing sites in Delaware, visit de.gov/gettested.