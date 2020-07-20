Delaware coronavirus cases rise for second day in a row; percentage drops

SMYRNA — Positive COVID-19 cases increased for the second day in a row in the state, according to numbers released by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Monday.

The DPH reported 102 new COVID-19 cases, plus an additional three cases attached to previous days because of lab reporting delays. The total of 105 new cases upped Delaware’s total number of cases to 13,624.

But the percentage of positive tests continues its downward trend. The DPH reported a percent-positive rate of 3.4% in Monday’s data as that number remains under the 5% mark recommended by the World Health Organization.

The two-week rolling average of percentage of positive tests is at 3.7% compared to an average of 6.3% on July 6.

The DPH also announced no new COVID-19-related deaths as the total number of deaths remained at 523.

Current hospitalizations did increase from 47 to 56 as of Sunday. The 47 hospitalizations the day prior was the lowest that number has been since the DPH began its daily reports.

Of the 56 current hospitalizations, 14 are considered critical.

The total of negative tests increased by 2,905 to 142,349. The DPH also announced the number of total recoveries is now up to 7,360.

All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Also on Monday, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) announced free saliva-based COVID-19 testing events throughout Kent and Sussex this week.

This includes the following events:

• Today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Epworth United Methodist Church (19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach;.

• Wednesday, 3 to 7 p.m. at Smyrna Middle School (700 Duck Creek Parkway, Smyrna).

• Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College Jack Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown).

• Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Milford High School (1019 N. Walnut St., Milford).

Although some on-site registration will be available at these events, DHSS is asking participants to register beforehand at delaware.curativeinc.com to minimize wait times.

DHSS asks those being tested to “not eat, drink or brush (their) teeth 20 minutes prior to this viral test.