We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Delaware coronavirus count hits 928, up 145 from Monday

Apr 7th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER — Delaware is now up to 928 coronavirus cases, an increase of 145 from the day before. The state also saw a 16th death Tuesday, per the Division of Public Health.

In total, 147 people are hospitalized currently. DPH said 144 had recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Of the total cases, 571 are from New Castle County, 210 from Sussex County and 147 from Kent County.

The first laboratory-confirmed case was announced March 11, with the first official death coming 15 days later. Officials have warned the upcoming two weeks are likely to see dramatic increases and have emphasized how important social distancing and remaining home is.

Staff writer Matt Bittle can be reached at 741-8250 or mbittle@newszap.com. Follow @MatthewCBittle on Twitter.

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie