Delaware coronavirus count hits 928, up 145 from Monday

DOVER — Delaware is now up to 928 coronavirus cases, an increase of 145 from the day before. The state also saw a 16th death Tuesday, per the Division of Public Health.

In total, 147 people are hospitalized currently. DPH said 144 had recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Of the total cases, 571 are from New Castle County, 210 from Sussex County and 147 from Kent County.

The first laboratory-confirmed case was announced March 11, with the first official death coming 15 days later. Officials have warned the upcoming two weeks are likely to see dramatic increases and have emphasized how important social distancing and remaining home is.