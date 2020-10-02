Delaware courts move to next phase in reopening, jury trials to resume

DOVER — On Friday, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr., in consultation with the other justices of the Delaware Supreme Court, signed an order extending the judicial emergency to Nov. 4 and moving the courts to a modified phase three of the courts’ reopening plan.

The reopening, which goes into effect on Monday, will allow jury trials to resume as set forth in a report by the Courts Reopening Committee in August.

More people will be allowed in court facilities, up to 75% of capacity. COVID-19 screening at court entrances, social distancing and mandatory mask rules will remain in place, among other health safety precautions, and the use of video and audio technology is still encouraged when possible.

The Delaware judiciary is monitoring the pandemic and talking with experts about best practices to control the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Justice Seitz said the judiciary recognizes that if circumstances change for the worse, the courts could reevaluate the reopening process, with keeping people safe the top priority.

This is the seventh 30-day extension of the emergency declaration since the chief justice first declared a judicial state of emergency on March 16.

The courts continue to provide the public and members of the Delaware Bar with regular updates on changes to court operations on the court’s COVID-19 response page.