Delaware COVID-19 cases at 319; 57 hospitalized

DOVER — Delaware has now seen 10 coronavirus deaths and 319 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The Division of Public Health announced 55 more cases, including three additional deaths, on Tuesday. The individuals who most recently died are an 87-year-old woman, an 89-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman. All three had underlying health conditions and were from New Castle County.

Five of the deaths involve long-term care facilities, including three at the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark. The home was the site of the first known coronavirus outbreak at a long-term facility in the state.

The 319 cases involve people ranging in age from 1 to 95. Currently, 57 Delawareans are hospitalized, with 14 critically ill. A total of 22 people have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week.

Of the 319 cases, 197 involve people from New Castle County, with 88 cases in Sussex County and 34 in Kent County. The case figure includes people who have recovered and people who have died.

Eighty-seven of the 319 affected individuals are at least 65 years old, an age considered to be high risk for the virus.

Delaware announced its first case March 11. There were 87 instances as of March 24. Tuesday’s 55 person increase is the largest so far.

DPH has started releasing the number of negative tests, although the agency cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the number of people who have been tested. As of Tuesday, there had been 3,696 negative results.

DPH said it cannot release or confirm further information about the patients.

Delaware has been in a state of emergency since March 12. Last week, Gov. John Carney closed non-essential businesses and instructed residents to stay home except for necessary activities like visiting a doctor, exercising or buying groceries.