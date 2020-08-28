Delaware COVID-19 cases pass the 17,000 mark

DOVER — The number of total positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware surpassed the 17,000 mark, according to information released by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Friday.

The DPH announced 104 new positive cases of the virus, upping the state’s total to 17,083. The data in the report reflects data as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 57 compared to the day prior. For the week, hospitalizations are up by 54% compared to a week prior when there were 37 people hospitalized with the virus.

The percentage of positive tests dropped from 5.8% in Thursday’s report to 3.5%, which allowed the seven-day rolling average to fall 0.3 percentage points to 4.3%. The World Health Organization recommends a percent positive rate of 5% or below.

No new deaths were reported as the death toll remained at 604. The DPH said individuals who have died from COVID-19 has ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old, with 318 female and 286 were male.

New Castle County has had the most deaths with 300, 195 were from Sussex County and 109 were from Kent County.

For total cases, New Castle County has recorded 7,989; Sussex County follows with 6,237, Kent County has 2,578 and there are 279 cases where the county is not yet known.

The DPH added 55 new recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 9,156 while an additional 2,875 people tested negative for COVID-19, which increases that total to 213,958.

The DPH also released its weekly report on long-term care facilities Friday, saying there have been a total of 1,223 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

The total number of cases among long-term care residents decreased since last week’s update, the DPH said, due to a data quality audit of the DPH’s surveillance system to remove duplicate records. The decline in positive cases among long-term care residents reflects that review, the DPH said.

There were three new deaths in long-term care facilities this week, pushing the total number of long-term care deaths to 367 — 60.7% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Delaware, according to the DPH’s statistics.