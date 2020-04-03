Delaware COVID-19 numbers exceed 400

Delaware Gov. John Carney in a press briefing Friday said the state’s positive cases are now well over 400 with close to 100 hospitalizations. Today’s official numbers have not been updated yet.

He said the state expected those numbers to increase and reiterated his statements from earlier this week that a surge is coming.

By Thursday evening, there were 393 people who had tested positive and 56 people hospitalized. Twelve Delawareans have died from the virus.

“Stay safe, stay home. All the restrictions that we have put in place have been to protect the health and welfare of all Delawareans,” Gov. Carney said, noting that many tighter restrictions came because people were not following the rules.

DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said leaders are concerned about the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities, which the state is seeing, and its affect on the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Data is showing, she said, that symptoms of the virus develop before a person feels sick and people should look for initial signs of fatigue, loss of appetite or diarrhea and stay home.