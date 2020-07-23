Delaware COVID cases spike past 100 in latest report

SMYRNA — New positive COVID-19 cases are back in the triple digits, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday.

There were a total of 132 new cases added by the DPH, for data as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. Of those new cases, 130 are reflected for Wednesday’s data while two were attached to previous days, the DPH said.

It is the third time in the last four days new cases have broken the 100-mark.

The DPH also announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing Delaware’s total to 529.

The two individuals were both residents of long-term facilities and in the 84-95 age range, and one had underlying health conditions, the DPH said. One was a resident of New Castle County while the other was from Sussex County.

The percentage of persons who tested positive was 4.4% for Wednesday’s data. The seven-day average remained at 4.1% as Delaware continues to stay under the 5% mark, which is recommended by the World Health Organization.

Current COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by five to 56 with seven of those listed as critical.

Delaware has now recorded 13,924 total COVID-19 cases. New Castle County has seen the most with 6,296 cases, followed by Sussex County with 5,407, Kent County with 2,058 and 163 cases where the county is unknown.

The DPH added 34 recoveries, meaning a week without symptoms, to bring that total to 7,893. There has been a total of 148,427 negative tests, the DPH said, including 2,084 added on Thursday.

All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Also on Thursday, the DPH announced more information on its initiative with Healthy Communities Delaware (HCD), originally announced on Tuesday. The two organizations are collaborating with several communities throughout Delaware that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Working with 12 community-based lead organizations, HCD is providing more than $720,000 in funding to nine communities across the state to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on Delaware’s most vulnerable populations, the DPH said in a press release. This funding will help communities address fundamental needs by creating neighborhood hubs to serve as food pantries and provide preventative care and resources; hiring bilingual resource navigators; and replacing deteriorating buildings with affordable rental units. Projects will engage residents in identifying the needs of their communities, building trust, and directly providing food, education, and care resources, said the DPH.

“We know that health is more than just health care,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Our environments – where we live, work and play – have a huge impact on our health. We believe that all Delawareans should have the opportunity to make healthy choices, regardless of their income, education or ethnic background, and we are excited about the work these communities will be doing to help us ensure all Delaware residents have access to the COVID-19 resources they need.”

“We are seeing the disproportionate impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on vulnerable Delawareans, including low-income households, Black and Hispanic communities, and non-English speakers,” said Rita Landgraf, Director of the University of Delaware’s Partnership for Healthy Communities. “These collaborative efforts will support nine communities working with 12 community-based organizations to navigate such challenges under COVID-19 as food security, resource navigation, housing, job creation and workforce development.”

HCD is collaborating with NCALL Inc. of Dover in Kent County and The Food Bank of Delaware of Georgetown, La Esperanza of Georgetown and Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project of Ellendale in Sussex County.