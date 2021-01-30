Delaware COVID hospitalizations down by 100 over last week

DOVER — Delaware’s number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased by 100 over the last seven days and is down to its lowest mark since Dec. 5.

The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting 320 COVID-19 hospitalizations, reflecting data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. Delaware hit its peak of 474 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 12 but has fallen by 154 since then.

Of those 320 currently hospitalized, 46 are considered critical according to the DPH — a decrease of 13 over the past week.

Delaware reported 51 COVID-19-related deaths in the last seven days, including three newly announced deaths on Friday to bring the state’s total to 1,078. The most recent deaths ranged in age from 60 years old to 82 years old. Two were from New Castle County while one was from Sussex County and none of the three was a resident of a long-term care facility.

As of Thursday at 6 p.m., there have been 2,118 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents. Long-term care center residents have made up 573 of the state’s 1,078 COVID-19-related deaths (53%).

The DPH is monitoring the following 28 long-term care facilities for outbreaks of COVID-19:

• Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Center in Millsboro — 34 residents and 32 staff positive.

• Brookdale in Dover — 58 residents and 36 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow in Middletown — 20 residents and 29 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro — 47 residents and 31 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 68 residents and 50 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 60 residents and 38 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Pike Creek in Wilmington — 15 residents and 36 staff positive.

• Churchman Village in Newark — 80 residents and 50 staff positive.

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 45 residents and 41 staff positive.

• Dover Place — 39 residents and 26 staff positive.

• Foulk Manor South in Wilmington — 30 residents and 31 staff positive.

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewes — 69 residents and 34 staff positive.

• Hillside Center in Wilmington — 27 residents and 24 staff positive.

• Kutz Senior Living in Wilmington — 36 residents and 24 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 20 residents and 20 staff positive.

• ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington — 28 residents and 28 staff positive.

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare — 49 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 16 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center in Smyrna — 30 residents and 21 staff positive.

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin — 91 residents and 58 staff positive.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 50 staff positive.

• Seaford Center Nursing Home — 35 residents and 26 staff positive.

• Shipley Manor in Wilmington — 36 residents and 22 staff positive.

• Somerford Place in Newark — 31 residents and 13 staff positive.

• The Moorings at Lewes — 17 residents and 41 staff positive.

• Westminster Village in Dover — 47 residents and 34 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford — 46 residents and 37 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 13 residents and 18 staff positive.

Resident and staff tallies reported by the DPH at long-term care centers represent cumulative case totals between Sept. 25 and Thursday. It does not represent the number of active cases at each facility at this particular point in time.

Statewide, Delaware has recorded 76,935 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 11.

A total of 92,552 administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been reported to the state’s immunization information system DelVAX as of Thursday at 11:59 p.m. The actual number of doses administered is likely higher as the state is experiencing reporting delays. Delaware has received 120,850 doses of the vaccine from the federal government.