Delaware COVID hospitalizations fall below 100

DOVER — Delaware’s number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 fell below the 100-mark for the first time since Oct. 6, led by a drop in New Castle County and despite a continued rise in Sussex County.

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported 99 COVID-19 hospitalizations in its daily report on Wednesday, which reflects data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. Statewide, Delaware experienced a decrease of eight hospitalizations compared to the day prior to get it under 100.

New Castle County’s hospitalizations dropped by seven compared to the day prior. It currently has 48 of the state’s 99 hospitalizations but has gone done by 29 since Oct. 12.

Sussex County meanwhile is headed in the other direction. It has 43 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, only five fewer than New Castle County, the state’s most populous county by more than double over Sussex County.

Sussex County’s hospitalizations were as low as five within the last 30 days, back on Sept. 23.

Sussex County is also posting the highest rates of positivity in the state. The seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests is at 5% while the seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how often they are tested, is at 8.8%.

By comparison, the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is 2.6% in both New Castle County and Kent County. The seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive is 5.6% in New Castle County and 5.8% in Kent County.

Kent County, which has had the lowest number of hospitalizations this month, saw its hospitalizations decrease from 11 to eight.

The DPH also announced two new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, which raises the state’s total to 670.

One of the most recent deaths was a New Castle County resident while the other was from Sussex County. The two deaths ranged in age from 81 years old to 87 years old and both had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. Neither individual was a resident of a long-term care center.

The DPH reported just 49 new positive COVID-19 cases and 704 negative tests, both numbers are significantly lower than what the state has been reporting recently, which suggests a reduced number of tests either done or processed as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Regarding the two lower numbers, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services posted on its Facebook page, “This is not a technical error; it reflects reduced testing and reporting activity.”

The DPH also reported an additional 90 individuals who are now considered recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 12,335.