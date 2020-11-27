Delaware COVID hospitalizations highest since May 26

DOVER — The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 was at 195 as of Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update on Thursday.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 compared to the day prior. They are at their highest level since May 26 when there were 196 hospitalized.

Of the current hospitalizations, 30 are considered critical, according to the DPH. New Castle County has the most hospitalized with COVID-19 at 119, followed by Sussex County’s 49 and 27 from Kent County.

The DPH also announced one new COVID-19-related death on Thursday — a 73-year-old New Castle County resident who had underlying health conditions.

This brings Delaware’s COVID-19 death toll to 761. The most recent death was not a resident of a long-term care center as the number of deaths from long-term care facilities stayed at 430.

Delaware recorded 575 new positive cases of the virus as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of positives to 33,579. There were 3,174 negative tests to increase that total number to 378,833.

The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests decreased by 0.1% compared to the day prior, down to 5.8%. That number is as of Monday at 6 p.m. due to a two-day lag for percentage of positive tests to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date that DPH receives the test result.

The most recent percent-positive rate was 5.6% for Monday’s data. There were 313 positives of the 5,606 tests performed.

For percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they have been tested, the seven-day rolling average fell by 0.2% to 13.5%