Delaware COVID hospitalizations on overall downward trend

WILMINGTON — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly for the third day in a row, but the state’s situation has improved immensely over the last month.

The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting 326 hospitalized with the virus, as of Monday at 6 p.m. Of those currently hospitalized, 42 cases are considered critical.

The current total of 326 is similar to the peak Delaware experienced in the spring, the first wave of the pandemic, when hospitalizations peaked at 337 on April 17.

Delaware is coming off a surge of hospitalizations which coincided with the holiday season.

It was at 107 hospitalizations statewide on Nov. 7 before the sharp increase over Thanksgiving and Christmas. The state peaked at 474 hospitalizations on Jan. 12 and has been falling ever since, up until the small increase over the last few days.

“Now we’re down on the other side of that, hopefully, fingers crossed” Gov. John Carney said at his COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday. “That’s still comparable to the peak back in the spring. … We’re headed in the right direction. We still need folks to keep wearing their masks and keep social distanced. Make sure you follow the rules for indoor gatherings.”

The DPH reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 1,108. Four of the newly announced deaths were New Castle County residents and three were from Kent County. The individuals ranged in age from 59 to 93 years old.

Four of the seven were residents of a long-term care facility. Long-term care centers have recorded 588 total COVID-19-related deaths — 53% of the state’s total.

The DPH reported 202 new positive cases of the virus in Tuesday’s daily update, which is the lowest total since there were 198 on Nov. 11. However the low case total could be aided by a lack of testing due to snow canceling all Curative Inc. testing events on Monday and Sunday being the state’s slowest testing day.

There have been a total of 78,696 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 11, according to the DPH. An additional 437 individuals tested negative for COVID-19 to increase the total number of persons testing negative to 509,757.