Delaware COVID hospitalizations set record, new cases climb over 1,000

DOVER — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Delaware reached their highest mark and the state recorded its second day with more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily report on Monday.

The number of individuals hospitalized with the virus in Delaware increased to 373 — 10 higher than the previous record of 363 set on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 50 are considered critical, which is a decrease of five compared to the day prior.

New Castle County has the most COVID-19 hospitalizations with 220, followed by Kent County’s 78 and Sussex County’s 75. All hospitalization statistics are via the DPH and reflect data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

There were 1,001 new positive COVID-19 cases in Monday’s update. The only time Delaware posted a higher number was for Friday’s data when there were 1,075 new positives.

All three of the state’s criteria for the reopening of schools remained in the “red” phase, recommending schools operate via remote learning only. It is the second week in a row all the categories have been in red.

Gov. John Carney announced last week a stay-at-home advisory which began on Monday, recommending schools stay closed until Jan. 11.

All three categories (new case rate per 100,000 people, percentage of positive tests and new daily hospitalizations) are at their highest all-time mark. The new case rate is 591.2 per 100,000 people, the percent-positive rate stayed at 9.6% and new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people increased to 35, based on data for the week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

There were no new COVID-19 -related deaths announced by the DPH Monday with that number staying at 816.

The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 9.7%, as of Friday at 6 p.m. because of a two-day lag for presenting that data to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.