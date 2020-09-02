Delaware COVID positive rate, hospitalizations highest since July

WILMINGTON — Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% for the first time since July 17.

The seven-day rolling average is at 5.2%, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) daily COVID-19 report issued on Tuesday. The report reflects data as of Monday at 6 p.m.

The new data for Monday had a percent positive rate of 5.8%, which raised the seven-day rolling average from 4.9% to 5.2%, according to the DPH.

“We want to be below 5%,” Gov. John Carney said at his weekly COVID-19 press briefing. “We had a couple of days with high numbers of new cases per day. … We want to be going the other direction.”

There are currently 64 people hospitalized in Delaware with COVID-19 — an increase of six compared to the previous day. The 64 hospitalizations are the most since there were 69 on July 29.

Of the 64 hospitalized, 11 are considered critical, which is a decrease of five compared to the previous day,

The DPH announced 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings Delaware’s total to 17,535 with 8,250 cases in New Castle County, 6,357 in Sussex County, 2,639 in Kent County and 289 cases where the county is not yet known.

Gov. Carney said at his weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday that he spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on a White House conference call Monday, who stressed caution for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. The usual large family gatherings, cookouts and crowded beaches for Labor Day has the potential to increase the numbers even more if COVID-19 protocols aren’t adhered to, Dr. Fauci told the governors on the call.

“These are just the kind of activities that unknowingly the virus is passed from one person to the other,” Gov. Carney said.

“We let our guards down a little bit. We probably don’t wear face coverings or masks in a family setting like that. But when people are close together, particularly when alcohol is involved, people will start to behave in a way that is not consistent with protecting the spread of the virus. So this is going to be a big test as he said. If we can get over the Labor Day weekend successfully, without a lot of COVID-19 spread, then we’ll really be set up well.”

“It’s really being smart,” Carney added. “Not having a big picnic with 30 or 40 people that could be a big spreader of COVID-19 if one of the persons at the picnic happens to have the virus.”

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths to report on Tuesday as that total number remained at 605.

The DPH also announced 38 more recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 9,419 while an additional 1,468 people tested negative for COVID-19 raising that total to 220,888.