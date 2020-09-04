Delaware Division of Public Health reports 87 new COVID cases

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced 87 new positive COVID-19 cases in its daily report on Friday.

The 87 new cases reflect data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. and increases the state’s total number of positive cases to 17,752. By county, New Castle County has seen the most cases with 8,415 cases, followed by Sussex County’s 6,385, Kent County’s 2,678 and 294 cases where the county is not yet known.

Also on Friday, in a letter to its community, Wesley College confirmed a commuter student tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual is following appropriate protocols and is quarantining in their residence off campus,” the letter read. “We have been in contact with the Delaware Department of Public Health and our Nurse/Health Center Coordinator will be assisting in contact tracing, as well as ensuring those identified to have been exposed to the individual that tested positive for COVID-19, are properly isolated/quarantined and tested before they are allowed to resume normal activities and classroom attendance on campus.”

The biggest increase in daily cases according to the DPH’s data was in the 18-34-year-old age group which saw 37 new cases in the data released on Friday. That age group has recorded 5,603 total positive cases — the most of any age group and more than 1,000 cases higher than the second-highest age group, 35-49-year-olds (4,251).

There are currently 58 individuals hospitalized in Delaware with COVID-19, according to the DPH. That is a decrease of two compared to the day prior while those listed as critical remained unchanged at 12.

The percentage of positive tests released on Friday was 4.1%. The seven-day rolling average was 4.6% for the second day in a row.

The DPH announced no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state as the death toll remained at 606.

An additional 68 individuals are listed as recovered from the virus, increasing that total to 9,582, according to the DPH. The DPH reported 1,995 negative tests on Friday, bringing that total to 228,890.