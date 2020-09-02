Delaware Division of Public Health reports one new death, 65 new COVID cases

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, upping the state’s death toll to 606.

The death reported on Wednesday was an 83-year-old male from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH. The individual was not a resident of a long-term care facility.

It was the 301th COVID-19 related death from New Castle County, which leads the state. Sussex County is next with 195 deaths, followed by Kent County who has seen 105 deaths.

The DPH also announced 65 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware to increase the state’s total to 17,549. By county, New Castle County has had 8,285 cases, Sussex County is next with 6,335 cases, the Kent County with 2,639 cases and 290 cases where the county is not yet known.

All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

There are currently 62 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware, which is a decrease of two compared to the previous day’s data. Nine of those hospitalizations are considered critical.

The percentage of positive tests released in the data on Wednesday was 3.9%, dropping the seven-day rolling average to 5.1%. The seven-day rolling average stayed above the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% for the second day in a row. Delaware had been below that mark since July 17 until Tuesday.

The DPH said 48 more individuals are now listed as recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 9,467. An additional 2,093 people tested negative, according to the DPH, to raise that total to 222,981.