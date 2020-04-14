Delaware doing well in midst of COVID-19 outbreak so far but obstacles remain

DOVER — Delaware is seeing positive results from its social distancing policies, particularly orders requiring people to stay home and non-essential businesses to close, but the coronavirus outbreak is far from over.

State officials said at a briefing Tuesday Delawareans need to continue following emergency mandates, which they credit for helping stem the spread so far.

“We’re hoping that the reason for this is all the actions that we’ve taken since the beginning of March,” Gov. John Carney said.

As of Monday, there have been 1,761 confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 deaths. The first official case here was announced March 11.

On April 6, officials shared a chart forecasting around 3,200 cases in Delaware by April 12. Data presented by the state Tuesday offers a prediction of the next six days, estimating the count will hit 3,000 over the weekend.

However, at that number, even if 20 percent of patients require hospitalization, the state would still be below capacity, according to Gov. Carney.

While Delaware joined a partnership with five other states in the area Monday to prepare to reopen once the virus threat abates, officials said they aren’t rushing to send people back to work. Far more important is ensuring public health is secure, they emphasized.

The arrangement formalizes some practices already in place, such as coordinating restrictions imposed in Delaware and neighboring states.

“We need to be acting and making decisions in concert with what’s happening around us,” Gov. Carney said.

Delaware is set to receive some emergency funding from the federal government, and President Donald Trump earlier this month declared a major disaster here. Exactly what that means practically is not entirely clear, however, with Delaware still awaiting guidance from Washington about some specific types of aid.