Delaware finishes 2020 with 930 COVID-related deaths

DOVER — Delaware ended 2020 having seen more than 58,000 COVID cases and 930 deaths.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the state had 58,064 total cases, according to the Division of Public Health. Four hundred-twelve people were hospitalized, with 58 critically ill.

The daily hospitalization total has exceeded 400 every day since Dec. 15.

Statewide, there were 54,433 cases, 913 fatalities and 400 hospitalizations one week ago and 39,131 cases, 810 deaths and 306 hospitalizations as three weeks prior to that (four weeks before today).

Delaware has reported more COVID cases in the past seven weeks than in the first eight months of the pandemic. About half its deaths occurred during a two-month period beginning in late March, although fatalities have picked up since the beginning of November.

As of the most recent update, 9.5% of tests were positive. The seven-day average, a key metric used by state officials, is 9.1%.

Delaware has vaccinated 12,565 people so far. Currently, only health care personnel, emergency medical workers and long-term care staff and residents are eligible.

New Castle County has seen 33,433 cases and 464 deaths, while there have been 9,329 cases and 168 fatalities in Kent County and 15,166 and 298, respectively, in Sussex County.

Just 3% of deaths have involved individuals younger than 50, including no one under age 18. Those who are 65 and older make up 83% of deaths but 14% of cases.

Residents of long-term care centers account for almost 54% of deaths.

Forty-six percent of cases and 67% of deaths involve White residents of the state, while 24% of cases and deaths involve Black Delawareans. Hispanic and Latino Delawareans make up 18% of cases but only 7% of deaths. Delawareans of other races account for 13% of cases and 3% of deaths.

Females account for 53% of cases and 51% of fatalities here.

In total, 511,924 Delawareans, or more than half the state’s population, have been tested. Residents of Kent are the least likely to have been tested, per DPH data.

