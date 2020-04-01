Delaware grocery stores looking for workers amid pandemic

DOVER — The continuing coronavirus-driven run on groceries and everyday supplies has prompted a hiring surge as well.

Food Lion added 5,000 associates within the past week, though the exact number in Delaware was not immediately available. External Communications Director Emma A. Inman said local store managers and associates were not available for interview or photos due to the current high demand to serve customers.

“At Food Lion, we are deeply committed to the towns and cities we serve,” Ms. Inman said. “That’s why we are intensely focused on taking every possible step to keep our customers and associates safe and our stores open and operating during this time.”

In Kent and Sussex counties, Food Lion has stores in Dover, Smyrna, Harrington, Milford, Bridgeville, Selbyville, Seaford, Millsboro, Milton and Delmar. There’s a southern New Castle County store in Middletown.

Job candidates can research opportunities at Foodlion.com/careers.

Lidl announced plans last week to hire up to 1,000 temporary workers during the public health crisis. Available positions are posted on careers.lidl.com, spokeswoman Chandler Ebeier said “on a rolling basis, and as the need arises.”

Lidl opened a Dover location in February and operates another store in Middletown.

Newly hired Lidl employees without health insurance were immediately eligible for no cost testing and treatment related to COVID-19.

“Every day, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and our team, and that is our primary focus during this public health emergency,” said Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini in a news release. “The new positions announced (last week) today will help us better meet the unprecedented needs of our customers. We are working hard to serve them and protect the health of our employees who are playing a critical role.”

On Monday, Redner’s Markets Director of Corporate Training and Educations Randy Kostelac said hiring continues at all Delaware region locations. First State stores are located in Dover, Camden, Milford and Georgetown

“Overall our staffing is pretty good but as always in a retail environment you can never have enough great employees,” he said.

Added Mr. Kostelac, “Our staff has rallied together to continue to serve our guests and communities that we operate in.”

Company’s Vice President of Human Resources Bob McDonough said hiring decisions are made at the local level.

“Our managers conduct all the interviews and hiring based on the unique needs of their own store,” he said.

Interested candidate an apply online at rednersmarkets.com.

Aldi has implemented temporary wage increases for employees in stores and warehouses, according to a news release. The company recently hired nearly 7,500 employees continue to add more daily, the release said. There are store locations in Dover, Smyrna, Camden and Middletown.

Applicants for temporary positions in a store or warehouse can go to careers.aldi.us online.

Acme Markets encouraged candidates to contact stores in Smyrna, Middletown and Rehoboth Beach.

“ACME is currently looking to increase staff to meet the growing demands on our business during this critical time,” spokesperson Dana Ward said. “We are hiring for a variety of positions that differ by store.”