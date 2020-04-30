We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Delaware Healthcare Association urges people to continue to stay home

Apr 30th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

DOVER – Delaware Healthcare Association President and CEO Wayne A. Smith reiterated the need for Delawareans to continue to follow state guidance to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

“Many of Delaware’s hospitals have experienced a COVID-19-related surge in patients in recent days. The pandemic is by no means over,” Mr. Smith said. “It remains critical to flatten the curve in order to ensure adequate hospital resources for all who need care. Governor Carney’s stay-at-home order to achieve this is based upon the best data and scientific thinking available.

“Delaware’s hospital and health care workers are working tirelessly around the clock to respond to COVID-19 in our state. The best ways to support our healthcare workers are by staying home, wearing face coverings in public and practicing social distancing to keep yourselves and your neighbors safe and healthy.”

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie