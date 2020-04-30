Delaware Healthcare Association urges people to continue to stay home

DOVER – Delaware Healthcare Association President and CEO Wayne A. Smith reiterated the need for Delawareans to continue to follow state guidance to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

“Many of Delaware’s hospitals have experienced a COVID-19-related surge in patients in recent days. The pandemic is by no means over,” Mr. Smith said. “It remains critical to flatten the curve in order to ensure adequate hospital resources for all who need care. Governor Carney’s stay-at-home order to achieve this is based upon the best data and scientific thinking available.

“Delaware’s hospital and health care workers are working tirelessly around the clock to respond to COVID-19 in our state. The best ways to support our healthcare workers are by staying home, wearing face coverings in public and practicing social distancing to keep yourselves and your neighbors safe and healthy.”