Delaware hits lowest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks

SMYRNA — Delaware saw its lowest number of new positive COVID-19 cases in two weeks, according to data released by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) on Wednesday.

The DPH announced 39 new cases and seven additional cases attached to previous days. All numbers via the DPH are as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The 39 cases in Tuesday’s data are the least amount of new cases since 22 were announced for July 7.

The drop in new cases came after three straight days of increases, including back-to-back days where the new case numbers were in triple digits. Delaware’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 13,792.

The DPH also announced two new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. This brings Delaware’s COVID-19 death total to 527.

The two individuals were in the 63-77 age range and both had underlying health conditions, the DPH said. One was from New Castle County while the other was from Sussex County.

Delaware’s percentage of persons who test positive dropped more than two percentage points compared to the day prior. It was 3.6% for Tuesday’s data and the seven-average was at 4.1%, the DPH said, as that number continues to stay under the 5% mark recommended by the World Health Organization.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 did increase for the third day in a row as they moved up to 61. Of those 61 hospitalizations, seven are considered critical according to the DPH.

The DPH said 6,231 of the total COVID-19 cases are in New Castle County, 5,375 are in Sussex County, 2025 are in Kent County and there are 161 cases where the county is not yet known.

The DPH added 497 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday, due to a change in their contact tracing systems.

“In late June, the Division of Public Health switched from one surveillance system for contact tracing to another,” the DPH posted on its Facebook page Wednesday. “We needed a technical solution to move almost 400 recoveries from the old system into the new one. Today, those recoveries were moved and the data report reflects that transition.”

Delaware’s total recoveries are up to 7,859 while an additional 1,056 people tested negative, bringing that total to 145,644.