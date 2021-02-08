Delaware hits lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since Nov. 29

DOVER — Delaware’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new 2021 low for the fourth day in a row.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 243 individuals hospitalized with the virus in Monday’s update — the lowest number since Nov. 29 of last year. Hospitalizations dropped by 20 compared to the day prior. The DPH’s report reflects data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

Statewide hospitalizations have decreased by 83 over the last six days and by 140 over the last 14 days. Hospitalizations peaked at 474 on Jan. 12 and have been on a downward trend as Delaware recovers from a surge just after the holiday season.

Each of the state’s three counties also posted their lowest hospitalization mark since the last week of November.

Kent County’s hospitalizations are down to 35, which is its fewest since Nov. 27. Sussex County’s are at 52 — the lowest since Nov. 28.

New Castle County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are still the most in the state but have decreased by 113 in the last 28 days. New Castle County has 156 hospitalized with the virus, which is its fewest since Nov. 30.

The DPH reported no new additional COVID-19-related deaths as that total number remained at 1,208.

There were 340 new positive cases of the virus in the DPH’s update, bringing the total to 80,931 positive cases since March 11. The seven-day rolling average of new daily positive cases is down to 354.4 cases per day, which is the lowest since Nov. 17 when it was at 347.3 cases per day.

Delaware had administered 126,615 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday at 11:59 p.m., according to the state’s immunization information system DelVAX. The state has received a total of 138,600 doses of the vaccine from the federal government, meaning it has an inventory of 11,985 doses remaining. The state is scheduled to receive more doses at the beginning of this week.

