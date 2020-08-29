Delaware hospitalization and critically ill totals rise

DOVER — Hospitalizations and those critically ill with coronavirus increased slightly compared to the day prior, according to information released by the Delaware Division of Public Health Saturday.

Currently, 61 Delawareans are hospitalized, with 14 listed as critically ill, an increase from Friday’s data of 57 hospitalizations and 11 people critically ill.

Statewide, DPH announced 266 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 17,349. Most of the cases announced Saturday are additional from previous days; 99 cases were new. The data in the report reflects information as of Friday at 6 p.m.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, and the death toll due to COVID-19 remained at 604. Individuals that have died due to coronavirus have ranged in age from 21 to 104, according to DPH.

New Castle County still has the most cases of coronavirus, with 8,109 cases, followed by Sussex County, with 6,350 cases. Kent County has 2,612 cases and 278 cases are of an unknown county.