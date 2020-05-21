Delaware issues guidance to help U-pick farms open



DOVER – The Delaware Department of Agriculture issued guidance Wednesday for local U-pick farms to safely open to the public for the season.

Late spring through the fall is a time when Delaware’s U-Pick farm operations open to allow residents and visitors to pick their own strawberries, blueberries, peaches, apples, pumpkins, live Christmas trees and more.

DDA recommends that residents call ahead to their local farm to confirm that they are offering U-Pick this season and to set up an appointment to go to the farm. Each farm needs to confirm there is adequate space in the field for social distancing at any given time.

All customers 13 years and older are required to wear face coverings or they will be denied entry. Face coverings are recommended for children ages 2 to 12 visiting the farm with their families.

Anyone coming to the farm to pick produce will be required to sanitize their hands before and after going into the field. Picking containers from home will not be permitted.

Should an individual experience the following symptoms, they are urged to stay home. The symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste. Other symptoms such as headache or digestive symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite) are potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation.