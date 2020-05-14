Delaware legislature to meet virtually

DOVER — The Delaware General Assembly, which has not met in full session since the end of January, plans to meet virtually beginning May 26. Legislative leaders said Thursday the chambers will conduct business over the video calling platform Zoom, with those proceedings also livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

“From the moment we first postponed session in March, legislative leaders said our priority was protecting the health of legislators, staff and the public. That priority has not changed,” said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, a Rehoboth Beach Democrat. “During this State of Emergency, we have worked with and through the governor’s office to implement many of the policies we normally would have passed through legislation.

“But we also have been working on how the General Assembly can resume session during this public health crisis. Unfortunately, it is not as simple as setting up a video conference call. We have to lay everything out carefully so that we are prepared and can function as normally as possible when we reconvene. We believe we have a responsible plan to share with the public.”

The House of Representatives will convene virtually May 26 and approve a resolution authorizing online meetings. The Senate will come in the next day and vote on the same measure.

Additional virtual session days will be announced in the coming weeks, as will Joint Finance Committee meetings. The 12 JFC members will gather in the building wearing masks and being sure to keep at least 6 feet from one another.

Legislative Hall has been closed for two months.