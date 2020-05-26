Delaware lifting stay-at-home order, rental ban June 1

DOVER — Gov. John Carney on Tuesday announced the state will lift the stay-at-home order June 1, although Delawareans are still encouraged not to venture out unnecessarily.

June 1 will see more than its fair share of changes: In addition to a previously announced reopening of many businesses, that day will also mark the end of the ban on short-term rental units, the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers and the prohibition on many outdoor gatherings.

Part of the “rolling” reopening of the state, the steps follow the governor lifting the beach ban last week. Delawareans have been instructed to remain at home for nonessential travel since March 24, and many businesses have closed their doors for the time being.

With pressure to reopen mounting and with key COVID indicators like new hospital admissions trending in the right direction, Delaware is beginning to bloom again, just as the warmer weather brings plants to life.

However, officials emphasize the outbreak is far from over, and Delawareans still must follow other COVID-related restrictions.

“We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it’s important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware,” Gov. Carney said in a statement. “Delawareans who visited our beaches this past weekend acted responsibly, taking basic precautions to protect their families and their neighbors.

“Thank you. We all need to continue taking steps to protect our most vulnerable. Those steps aren’t complicated. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain distance between yourself and others. Wear a face covering when you’re in a public setting. Don’t let up.”

Beginning June 1, outdoor events like weddings can be held, though no more than 250 people can attend. Participants must stay 6 feet apart from others outside their household and wear face coverings at all times.

Organizers of planned outdoor large gatherings may apply to host their events by submitting a plan to the Division of Small Business at least seven days prior to the event. The Delaware Department of Education will release guidance for outdoor graduations later today.

Most businesses will be allowed to open at 30 percent capacity with strict health limits.

“We are where we are because Delawareans listened and stayed home,” Gov. Carney said. “While we are slowly reopening our economy, it’s critical that Delawareans not rush out and undo all the hard work they’ve done to get us to this point. Let’s continue to be cautious and responsible as we ease our way into this new normal.”

The state will release guidance later this week on summer school programs and summer camps.

Gov. Carney will offer a live update on the outbreak and the state’s response at 2:15 at https://livestream.com/stateofdelaware.