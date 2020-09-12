Delaware moves to fixed virus testing sites

DOVER — Delaware will shift COVID-19 testing from mobile to fixed sites beginning Monday, the state announced.

Gov. John Carney’s office said the transition to more permanent, fixed testing sites will expand testing opportunities and provide more testing locations across the state.

The new testing sites include eight drive-thru Walgreens locations (five of them newly added), five State Service Center sites and Public Health clinics. Testing services will be offered five to seven days per week, depending on the location, Gov. Carney’s office said.

“Delaware has one of the most effective COVID-19 testing programs in the country, and these updates to our statewide plan will make testing even more accessible for all Delawareans,” said Gov. Carney in a statement. “The fact is, testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of this virus across our state and country. It’s also the way we contain potential outbreaks.”

The newly added Walgreens sites include two in Wilmington, one in Magnolia, one in Selbyville and one in Rehoboth Beach. This is in addition to the three Walgreens sites in Middletown, Dover and Bridgeville. No appointment is necessary for these sites.

The State Service Centers sites are iin Claymont, Wilmington, New Castle, Smyrna and Laurel. Registration can be done online at delaware.curativeinc.com.

The six Publich Health clinics will be in Wilmington, Newark, Dover, Milford, Georgetown and Seaford.

The full list of testing locations, hours and registration options will continue to be available on Delaware’s COVID-19 website at de.gov/gettested.

“We are committed to providing easy access to testing for all,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. “This move provides consistent sites across the state, expanded hours, and an in-home option to make sure everyone has access to testing.”

“We continue to see community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 throughout the state. That is why it is so important that consistent, stable testing availability continues to be available to Delawareans when and where they need it, regardless of symptoms or insurance,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “We will continue to encourage testing for individuals, especially those who have come in close contact with a positive case and those with frequent or high-risk contact with others.”

All testing is free of charge with results expected in 48-72 hours. Types of tests vary by location.

In addition to these state-supported fixed testing sites, COVID-19 testing continues to be available through most Delaware hospitals, private labs, primary care providers, some urgent care centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers for vulnerable populations.

Delaware also expanded options for COVID-19 detection through an at-home testing kit. More information on at-home testing can be found at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/home-test-kit/.

Delaware has seen a total of 18,559 positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday at 6 p.m., which includes 90 new cases. There were no new deaths to announce Friday, keeping the total number at 613.

Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests has risen to 5.8%, according to numbers provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH). That is an increase of 0.5% compared to the day prior.

Currently 66 individuals are hospitalized in Delaware with COVID-19, including 16 who are considered critical.

An additional 18 people are listed as recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 10,045 while there were 1,032 new negative tests, which raises that total to 239,364, the DPH said.