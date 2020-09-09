WILMINGTON — The state has created a $25 million Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund, to help organizations that have provided critical services to Delawareans and Delaware families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. John Carney and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer announced on Wednesday.

The fund uses $20 million from federal allocations by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and another $5 million via New Castle County.

“Nonprofit organizations across our state, their employees and their volunteers have stepped up for their neighbors and provided critical services throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Carney said. “In many cases, they saw increased caseloads and need extra support to assist Delaware families. The bottom line is this: Delaware could not get through this crisis without these committed service organizations. We owe them our support and our gratitude.”

Nonprofits may receive reimbursement for basic operational expenses — such as assistance with cleaning supplies and funding for personal protective equipment — as well as reimbursement for increased caseloads, according to the announcement. Grant levels will be awarded based on the nonprofit’s 2019 operating expense budget. The program excludes organizations that qualify for assistance under the $100 million DE Relief Grants program, administered by the Delaware Division of Small Business.

“COVID-19 has impacted thousands of people across all sectors in New Castle County, and our friends and neighbors who rely on assistance from nonprofits are among those hardest hit,” New Castle County Executive Meyer said. “These grants will help those hardest hit by COVID-19 and enable us to continue to serve our friends and neighbors in need.”

Services eligible for funding via the Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund include:

• Homelessness and shelter assistance

• Food assistance

• Substance abuse counseling and services

• Assistance for Delawareans who have lost employment

• Domestic abuse services

• Services for youth in crisis

Groups such as the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA), United Way of Delaware, Delaware Community Foundation and Philanthropy Delaware participated in the creation of the support fund.

“We realize the value of all Delaware nonprofits,” said Michelle Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Delaware. “Some are large and some are as small as one or two people. United Way of Delaware will work to ensure that every nonprofit — regardless of size — has equitable access to the available funds.”

“The philanthropic community believes in supporting a vibrant and sustainable nonprofit community,” said Vernita Dorsey, president of Philanthropy Delaware. “This critical funding from the state and county provides an essential resource to help nonprofit organizations respond to the COVID-19 crisis, and Philanthropy Delaware is proud to be a partner in this collaborative initiative.”