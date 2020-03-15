Delaware OHS suspends SoberLife

Mar 15th, 2020

WILMINGTON – The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is suspending its SoberLift program as of 9 p.m. today through Wednesday at 2 a.m., statewide, due to growing concern for the health and safety of Delawareans and their families brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

