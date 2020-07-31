Delaware Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee presents interim report

WILMINGTON — Delaware’s Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee (PRAC) presented Gov. John Carney its interim report Friday for an effort to plan for a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.

The PRAC is made up of 46 people, led by three subcommittee chairs. It plans to release its full report some time in September.

“We don’t know what to expect in the fall and your work is so important to get us to focus on the things where we need to get better and where we need to come together,” Gov. Carney said, addressing the committee. “I think the biggest challenge that we face is I don’t want to go back to a place where we’re shutting things down again, because I don’t know if we can afford to.”

“I don’t know that anybody has figured out a way to manage their economies in whatever states,” Gov. Carney added. “I hear the governors from other states on a weekly basis. The governors of Arizona, Texas and Florida are shutting things down a month or two months after we did it here. We’re starting to reopen but we got to find that spot. … We’ve got to have both a healthy community and a healthy economy.”

The three subcommittees are broken down into health, equity and business. Health is led by Dr. Nancy Fan, Chair of the Delaware Health Care Commission, equity is led by Eugene Young, President, Metropolitan Urban League of Wilmington and business is led by Katie Wilkinson, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

The three goals of the PRAC are stated as: develop a healthcare system and public health strategy in case of a resurgence of COVID-19, identify tactics and resources to manage a possible resurgence and assess methods to protect vulnerable populations and consider disproportionate effects on minority-owned businesses.

In regards to the economy, Ms. Wilkinson said one of the primary concerns from the PRAC was trying to foster a culture of compliance among the community, “to create a sense of shared accountability for individuals and businesses to adhere to public health guidance,” as written in the report.

“How do we build a culture of compliance at the state level for businesses, consumers and communities?” Ms. Wilkinson said. “This needs to be consistent. It needs to be shared. It needs to be something that we’re proud of. That’s why we talk about creating a culture of accountability. Enforcement will be challenging and has continued to be challenging but we made some recommendations in the report on that.”

The full interim report and a detailed list of the subcommittees recommendations can be found here.

Delawareans are encouraged to leave feedback and suggestions online by filling out the form available at this link.

This story will be updated