Delaware passes 6,000 COVID-19 cases

DOVER — Delaware has officially seen more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases. The Division of Public Health announced an additional 172 cases and 11 deaths on Friday, bringing the respective totals to 6,111 and 213.

DPH said 289 people were hospitalized as of 6 p.m. Thursday. In all, 2,288 Delawareans have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

Sussex County continues to bear the brunt of the burden: Though it has just 24 percent of the state’s population, 48 percent of its COVID-19 cases have originated there. The county has now seen 2,936 cases.

There have been 2,184 cases involving residents of New Castle County and 963 involving Kent Countians. In 28 instances, the person’s home is unclear.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area, with about 4.4 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code testing positive.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26.

Statewide, Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 26 to 103, according to DPH.

There have been 3,319 cases and 112 deaths involving females and 2,773 cases and 101 deaths involving males. Nineteen cases involve people of currently unknown sex.

By race, the spread breaks down thusly: 1,714 cases involving non-Hispanic blacks, 1,618 cases involving non-Hispanic whites, 1,560 cases involving Hispanics or Latinos, 94 cases involving Asians or Pacific Islanders and 361 cases involving people from another race or multiple races. In 764 instances, race is unknown.

By death, it’s 124 whites, 56 blacks, 12 Hispanics or Latinos, one Asian or Pacific Islander, three from another race or multiple races and 17 belonging to an unknown race.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are more than seven times less likely than Hispanics and three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19.

There have been 28,264 total tests, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

The division has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is also providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the CDC, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and exposed but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to DPH.