Delaware passes 7,000 COVID-19 cases

DOVER — The First State has broken 7,000 COVID-19 cases. The Division of Public Health announced 271 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 7,223.

That includes 13 new deaths, meaning 260 Delawareans have now passed away from complications related to the virus.

According to DPH, 273 people were hospitalized as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. In all, 3,080 Delawareans have recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

Nearly 48 percent of the cases have involved residents of Sussex County, even though the southernmost county has just 24 percent of the state’s population.

In all, Sussex has seen 3,503 total cases. There have been 2,560 cases involving New Castle County and 1,115 involving Kent County. The addresses for 45 people with the virus have not yet been identified.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area, with 5.1 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code testing positive.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case was announced March 11. There were 6,132 cases and 202 deaths one week ago.

As of April 15, four weeks before the latest data, there were 2,086 cases and 46 deaths.

About .75 percent of Delawareans, or 75 people for every 10,000 residents, have tested positive for the virus.

In addition to county of residence, the coronavirus totals can be broken down by age, sex and race.

Statewide, Delawareans who have had confirmed cases range in age from less than a year old to 103, with deaths involving people from 22 to 103, according to DPH.

Of the 260 deaths, 211 came in individuals 65 or older, with just 14 involving people younger than 50.

There have been 3,948 cases and 137 deaths involving females and 3,248 cases and 123 deaths involving males. Twenty-seven cases involve people of currently unknown sex.

By race, there have been 1,976 cases and 64 deaths involving non-Hispanic blacks, 1,974 cases and 154 deaths involving non-Hispanic whites, 1,952 cases and 21 deaths involving Hispanics or Latinos, 109 cases and one death involving Asians or Pacific Islanders and 393 cases and three deaths involving people from another race or multiple races. In 819 instances and 17 deaths, race is unknown.

Adjusted for population size, whites in Delaware are more than seven times less likely than Hispanics and three times less likely than blacks to have COVID-19.

There have been 36,857 total tests, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the overall number of Delawareans who have been tested.

The division has stopped offering information on specific deaths and is providing updated statistics on nursing home cases only on Fridays.

Based on guidance from the CDC, Delaware is counting deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases and people who had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and exposed but never tested.

Because of volume, the hospitalization and critically ill numbers now include non-Delawareans, although all other totals are just Delaware residents, according to DPH.

As usual, the agency did not release additional details about the cases Thursday, citing health privacy laws.