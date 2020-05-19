Delaware passes 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths

DOVER — Delaware has now surpassed 8,000 COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths. The Division of Public Health announced 168 new cases and seven additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 8,037 and 304.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, 236 people were hospitalized. DPH said 3,760 Delawareans are considered recovered, meaning they’ve gone a week without symptoms.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case was announced March 11. There were 7,200 cases and 237 deaths one week ago.

As of April 20, four weeks before the latest data, there were 3,011 cases and 82 deaths.

About 0.84 percent of Delawareans, or 84 people for every 10,000 residents, have tested positive for the virus (though only a fraction of Delawareans have been tested).

Sussex County continues to bear the brunt of the caseload: Although it has just 24 percent of the state’s population, it’s seen almost 49 percent of its COVID-19 cases. The southernmost county has 3,904 total cases and 115 deaths, compared to 2,845 and 135 in the more populous New Castle. There have been 1,238 cases and 53 deaths involving Kent County.

Additionally, the addresses for 50 people with the virus, including one who died, have not yet been identified.

The outbreak has been particularly severe in the greater Georgetown area. About 13.6 percent of people in the 19947 ZIP code have been tested, and 5.4 percent of residents there have had confirmed coronavirus cases.