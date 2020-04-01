Delaware positive cases at 368 Wednesday with 11 deaths

DOVER — Delaware announced 49 new coronavirus cases, including one death, on Wednesday. The laboratory-confirmed case total now stands at 368, with 11 deaths.

The Division of Public Health said the most recent death is an 84-year-old man from Sussex County who was hospitalized and had serious underlying health conditions.

Currently, 51 Delawareans are hospitalized, with 13 critically ill. Forty-nine people have recovered, meaning they have gone without symptoms for at least a week, DPH said.

Of the 368 cases, 226 involve New Castle County residents, 101 involve people from Sussex County and 41 involve Kent Countians. The affected individuals range in age from 1 to 97.

In 104 of the cases, the person is at least 65, an age group considered to be at high risk from the virus. There have been two cases involving a child no older than 4.

The state announced its first coronavirus case March 11. The count was 119 a week ago.

As of Wednesday, there had been 4,015 negative results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the number of people who have been tested.

DPH said it cannot release or confirm further information about the patients.

Delaware has been in a state of emergency since March 12. Last week, Gov. John Carney closed non-essential businesses and instructed residents to stay home except for necessary activities like visiting a doctor, exercising or buying groceries.