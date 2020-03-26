Delaware positive cases rise to 143

Delaware Division of Public Health Thursday evening reported 143 total laboratory-confirmed cases in the state since March 11. This includes 24 additional cases since Wednesday. Of the Delawareans diagnosed with COVID-19, 91 are from New Castle County, 19 from Kent County, and 33 from Sussex County. The total number of positive cases represents a cumulative total of cases, including individuals who are currently ill, those who are considered “recovered,” and one deceased individual announced earlier today.

Patients are considered fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms (three days after symptoms resolve, they are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice extreme social distancing for the remaining four days).

Of the 143 cases, 71 are male and 72 are female. The individuals range in age from 1 to 90 (a statewide age range breakdown is available at de.gov/coronavirus). Fifteen individuals are currently hospitalized; nine are critically ill. The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals. DPH cannot confirm specific information even if other entities choose to make their own announcements.

On Monday, Gov. John Carney declared a Public Health Emergency in Delaware. On Sunday, March 22, he issued the fourth and fifth modifications to his State of Emergency declaration, ordering Delawareans to stay at home whenever possible and closing all non-essential businesses in the state to help stop community spread of COVID-19. The orders went into effect at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. The Governor’s order does allow Delawareans who need to see a doctor, pick up a prescription, buy groceries, or engage in other activities essential to their health to leave their residences.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. This includes people 60 years of age and older; people with serious chronic health conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease; or those who are immunocompromised.

For individuals who are sick, stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps. DPH recommends that individuals who are sick, even with mild symptoms that would be present with a cold or flu, are strongly advised to stay home to help prevent the spread of illness to others.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites began on Monday, March 23. These are not walk-in testing sites. A physician’s order or prescription is required for testing at one of the standing test sites (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.