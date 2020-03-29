Six deaths, 232 positive coronavirus cases in Delaware

Delaware Division of Public Health officials reported a sixth person has died from coronavirus and 232 total confirmed cases in Delaware. The positive cases involve 141 individuals in New Castle County, 25 in Kent County and 66 in Sussex.

Thirty-three people are hospitalized. As of Saturday night, five Delawareans had passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The total number of positive cases represents a cumulative total of cases, including individuals who are currently ill, and those who are considered recovered. Nine Delaware residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Patients are considered fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms (three days after symptoms resolve, they are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice extreme social distancing for the remaining four days).

State leaders continuously have urged Delawareans to pretend they have the virus to avoid exposing others, especially those in high-risk categories for falling seriously ill. High-risk populations are those older than 60 and people with existing health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. They also include those with compromised immune systems.

Individuals who are sick should stay home and contact their primary care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites requires a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites.

Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider; the Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions also can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.