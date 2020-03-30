Delaware positive COVID-19 cases at 264 Monday afternoon

Delaware Public Health updated the state’s count of positive coronavirus cases to 264. Of those individuals, 156 live in New Castle County, 27 in Kent an 81 in Sussex. Of those, 45 people are hospitalized.

Six people from Delaware have died from the virus.

Total cases includes those who have tested positive, those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus. The state reports nine people who have recovered.

For information, visit de.gov/coronavirus.

The Division of Public Health call center is available from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until further notice. The call center number is 1-866-408-1899.

Anybody who is sick with any symptoms is asked to stay home. Anyone who is sick and needs essential supplies should ask someone else to get what they need.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites requires a physician’s order or prescription (Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting results should wait to hear back from their provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.