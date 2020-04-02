Delaware positive COVID-19 cases at 393 Thursday

Delaware Public Health officials Thursday evening reported a 12th person has died from the coronavirus and the state’s total cases reached 393.

Of those, 245 people live in New Castle County, 43 in Kent and 105 in Sussex. Fifty-six people are hospitalized — 15 critically ill — and 49 people are considered recovered from the virus.

There have been a total of six deaths related to long-term care facilities, including five in New Castle County (four at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County. The most recent details involving long-term care facilities include:

75-year-old male from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions before passing; and

The third outbreak of positive coronavirus cases at a long-term care facility. The latest outbreak involves the Governor Bacon Health System, an intermediate-skilled nursing facility operated by Delaware Department of Health and Social Services in Delaware City, which has two staff members and a resident who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there were 4,566 negative results, DPH said, although it cautions the figure is preliminary and should not be used as a substitute for the number of people who have been tested.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away, nor will DPH confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

Of the people who tested positive are 179 males and 214 females. They range in age from 1 to 97 years old.

Delaware has been in a state of emergency since March 12.